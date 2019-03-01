Cooler Master’s New MK850 Keyboard Uses Aimpad Technology

Cherry MX-Equipped Analog Keyboard

Cooler Master is releasing yet another mechanical gaming keyboard. Except this time it marries Cherry MX switches with Aimpad technology. The result is the MK850, the first analog keyboard to use the tried-and-tested Cherry MX switch.

It even has a removable wrist rest, two programmable precision scroll wheels, and five dedicated macro keys. Moreover, it uses a detachable USB-C cable, has dedicated multimedia keys and has RGB LED backlit keys. All in a sleek high-grade anodized aluminium top.

What is Aimpad Technology?

Simply put, with Aimpad technology, the MK850 is capable of sensing how far down the user presses on the Cherry MX switch key. Unlike other analog gaming keyboards with their own switch, Cherry MX is a familiar option to many gamers. Furthermore, with Aimpad, the MK850 can sense the entire 4mm range of a key press. In comparison, competitor analog keyboards are only capable of measuring 2mm of analog movement.

“We wanted to implement Aimpad technology to provide gamers with an extra tool and to push our innovation efforts to the next level,” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “

How Much is the Cooler Master KM850 Mechanical Keyboard?

The Cooler Master MK850 is available at Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg on February 28, 2019 respectfully, for $/€199.99.