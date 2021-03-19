CoolerMaster Masterair MA612 Stealth CPU Cooler Review

We are fully aware that many people out there today have a poor opinion of air coolers. Outdated, not as good as AIOs, too large/bulky, you get the idea of the opinions they have. In fairness though, while we wouldn’t agree with that statement as a whole, it does need to be said that there are certainly more than a few models that are better placed in a bin than on a processor. With the newly released CoolerMaster Masterair MA612 Stealth, however, we certainly have an interesting proposition here that would, on the surface, seem to be a lot more potent than its initial impression might give you!

CoolerMaster Masterair MA612 Stealth

Based on the features and specifications, the CoolerMaster Masterair MA612 Stealth does look to present itself as a high-performance air cooling solution. Even if the packaging does not push that angle (at least in my view) particularly hard. With its strong and sleeks aesthetics with a (relatively) simplistic design, this certainly appears to be an excellent cooling solution that would suit all levels of PC consumers.

Just how good is it though? Well, let’s take a look at some of the technical specs regarding this air cooler’s design!

Features

Stealth Black Hardware

Asymmetrical Heat Pipe Design

6 Heat Pipes with Nickel Plated Base

Premium Aluminum Black Top Cover

Dual SickleFlow 120 Fan

Quiet Operation

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

Dimensions