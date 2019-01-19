Corsair AX850 Titanium Modular Power Supply Review

Introduction

Corsair AX850

Corsair is, without a doubt, a brand of such recognition that I shouldn’t have to give them an introduction to the vast majority of PC owners. With a hand in literally nearly everything to do with PC components, the frank reality is that if you don’t own something of theirs in your PC, the chances are you at least have at some point.

Their power supplies, however, have often been one of their most popular products. With this in mind, we take a look at the Corsair AX850. A brand new, titanium rated efficiency power supply which, at least on paper, ticks practically every box for a quality product. If you know your power supplies, you’re going to like what you see here!

With the titanium rating, however, this has set a remarkably high standard for itself in terms of efficiency. We can’t wait to see how this does!

Features

The Corsair AX850 comes with a single 12v rail which outputs on it’s own a total of 840w. This, however, is not the only factor of good stuff when it comes to this power supply. This doesn’t even scratch the surface!

850w of reliable continuous power. Silent operation at low and medium loads. Superior voltage regulation and long term reliability



10-year Corsair guarantee.

100% Japanese capacitors rated to 105c

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair AX850 Titanium product page here.

What Corsair Had To Say

“AX Series fully modular power supplies deliver 80 PLUS Titanium efficient power and ultra-low-noise operation to complete your most ambitious builds. The highest quality internal components and all-Japanese 105°C rated capacitors provide the tightest voltage regulation and lowest ripple noise, delivering only the highest quality power to your PC. A 135mm fluid-dynamic bearing fan with Zero RPM Mode only turns on when needed, ensuring virtually silent operation at low and medium loads. Fully modular flattened cables make building or upgrading your PC easy as you only need to install the cables your systems requires. With the strength of 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency, and the subtlety of near-silent operation, the CORSAIR AX Series is ready to power the world’s best PCs for years to come” – Corsair

Cabling

With this being a modular power supply that’s designed for high-performance, it’s important to know exactly what cables this power supply is provided with. Although this is detailed on the side of the packaging we will detail it for you below.

In terms of connectors, this 850w model should be more than enough to connect any standard gaming PC. This should even easily handle those of you with multiple GPU set-ups. I mentioned earlier that this was ticking all of the right boxes in terms of features and as you can see so far, I was telling you no lies!