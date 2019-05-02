Corsair Carbide 175R RGB Mid-Tower Revealed

Carbide 175R RGB

There’s a new addition to the already fantastic Corsair Carbide PC case series! The new model is the Carbide 175R RGB. I mean, of course it’s RGB, it’s Corsair and we wouldn’t expect anything less. It’s an entry-level model, that’s going to fit between their current 100R and the 275R.

Features

It’s a plastic exterior on the chassis, but it has a nice brushed metal effect. It doesn’t look too sad in the pictures, that’s for sure. Keeping in mind this is a very affordable model too. There’s the RGB, obviously. Furthermore, there are three 120mm front fan mounts, two 120/140mm top fan mounts, and one 120mm rear fan mount. There may be some radiator space too, but most likely only in the front. However, the front panel airflow design does have me scratching my head. I would assume the airflow comes in at the bottom?

Tempered Glass

It features a tempered glass left side panel. There’s even a PSU shroud to help hide all your cable core, as well as a pair of HDD bays. There are two further SSDbays located behind the motherboard also.

Overall, it looks pretty well equipped. Given that the price is expected to be just $60, it looks like the budget market may soon get a new champion. We don’t have the availability just yet, but I can’t imagine it’s far away.