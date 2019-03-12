Corsair Carbide Series 678C Low-Noise Chassis Review

Corsair 680X

The new Corsair Crystal 680X launched today! However, Corsair are going all-out for this launch, with not one, but two amazing chassis. The other, is obviously the Carbide Series 678C. While the Crystal is huge, covered in tempered glass and RGB, this one is focused on being quiet and professional.

Equipped with sound dampening materials, thick panels, and a tempered glass window of its own. This is designed for those who want to show off their PC, but certainly don’t want to hear it. From a quiet gaming PC, to something quieter for the office, the 678C is tuned for a wide range of PC users. So, let’s dive in for a closer look at what it has to offer!

What’s New?

“The CORSAIR Carbide Series 678C is a mid-tower ATX case with sophisticated style and serious versatility. Sound damping side, front and roof panels ensure whisper-quiet operation. Keep your system cool with space for multiple radiators, including up to a 360mm in the front and roof. Regulate speed for three included SP140 PWM fans and up to three more with an included PWM fan controller. Install up to 6x 3.5in and 3x 2.5in drives, with a modular HDD/ODD design that allows you to move six trays to any of eight different mounting locations. And with hinges on both the front panel and tempered glass side panel, you’ll have tool-free easy access to your system.” – Corsair

Features

Sophisticated Style: Defined by clean lines and smooth steel construction, with a crystal-clear tempered glass side panel to show off your system’s compone

Extensive Sound Damping: Sound damping material on the side, front and roof panels ensure quiet operation – or swap in the included dust filter on the roof when performance is your top priority.

A Multitude of Cooling Options: Includes space for 360mm push/pull radiators in the front and roof, 280/240mm radiators on the floor, and 140/120mm radiators in the rear.

Massive Cooling Potential: Powerful and efficient airflow, with room to install up to 9x 120mm or 7x 140mm fans for massive cooling potential.

Take Command of Your Cooling: A PWM fan controller regulates three included SP140 PWM fans and up to three more. Reduce fan speed when you want keep your system quiet, or increase when you want to push its performance.

keep your system quiet, or increase when you want to push its performance. High-Speed USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C Port: Front panel connector puts future-proof connectivity within easy reach.

Expand Your Storage Options: Install up to 6x 3.5in and 3x 2.5in drives. A versatile HDD/ODD design includes six modular trays that can be moved to eight mounting locations to give you the exact layout you want.

Easy Accessibility: Both the front panel and tempered glass side panel are hinged for tool-free easy access.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair product page here.