Corsair Carbide SPEC-05 Affordable Chassis Now Available

Distinctive Corsair Style on a Budget

Corsair is adding a new chassis to their Carbide series called the SPEC-05. This is an affordable budget mid-tower chassis which looks better than most. It even features a full view window left side panel. Although don’t expect it to be tempered glass due to the price. It also features excellent airflow and cable management options.

What Features Can Users Expect from the Carbide SPEC-05?

The mid-tower chassis can house mini-ITX, micro-ATX as well as regular ATX form factor motherboards. In terms of component compatibility, video cards up to 370mm long can fit unobstructed. CPU cooler height on the other hand, is limited to 150mm. Meanwhile, maximum PSU length support is 180mm. A single 120mm fan comes pre-installed at the front intake.

Even though the chassis does not have much room at the top, the ventilation mounts are offset to allow for motherboard clearance. However, it has the 8-pin cable routing area that makes installation on tight spaces convenient.

Radiator support is up to 240mm, but it can also fit 140mm or 120mm coolers. In terms of storage space, there is room for 2x 2.5″ (vertically) as well as 3x 3.5″ drives via the HDD cages.

At the front IO, it has a single USB 3.0 port with a single USB 2.0 port. Audio ports for the microphone and headphone jack are also present.

How Much is the Corsair SPEC-05 Case?

The Carbide Series SPEC-05 chassis only costs $49.99 USD, and is available now worldwide.