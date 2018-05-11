Corsair Carbide Spec-Omega RGB Chassis Review





Spec-Omega R G B

Corsair is well known in the PC component market, and it’s very likely you’ve owned one or more of their products over the years. Their chassis are some of the most popular on the market around the world. To add to that, their Carbide series is hugely popular and continues to offer competitive and innovative chassis year after year. With that in mind, I’m very excited to have their new Carbide Series Spec-Omega RGB Tempered Glass chassis in the eTeknix office today. Priced at around £139.99 at launch, its unique design and plentiful features are sure to appeal to anyone building a stylish gaming PC.

Features

The Spec Omega RGB is undoubtedly well equipped. Of course, it includes RGB, and we wouldn’t have a Corsair product any different these days. However, the addition of front fascia lighting, Corsair HD120 RGB fans, Lighting Node Pro, and room for more, means it’s got some of the best RGB hardware money can buy right out of the box. Add to that room for large radiators, excellent hardware support, tempered glass, and more, and that £139.99 price tag is starting to seem like a bit of a bargain.

• Unmistakable Style: Ensure your system will always stand out – asymmetrical, angular design gives SPEC-OMEGA RGB a bold, unique and modern look.

• Tempered Glass to Showcase Your Hardware: Why hide your system? Tempered glass side and front panels put your system on display.

• Brilliant RGB Lighting: 30x RGB LED front fascia lighting-zone, and 2x CORSAIR HD120 RGB 120mm fans offer complete RGB customization.

• Complete Lighting Control: Included CORSAIR Lighting Node PRO provides almost unlimited RGB lighting customization using CORSAIR LINK software.

• Two Included 120mm Fans and Direct Airflow Path: Keep your system cool inside and out with two CORSAIR HD120 RGB 120mm fans that deliver fresh air to your hottest components.

• Front 360mm Radiator Compatibility: Upgrade to the power of liquid cooling for your CPU or GPU with up to a 360mm Hydro Series cooler.

• Cable Routing Cutouts and Tie Downs: SPEC-OMEGA RGB makes it easy to keep your cable routing neat, tidy, and out of the airflow path for better cooling.

• Easy to Build: Tool-free drive installation and side panel removal mean you can spend less time building your PC and more time enjoying it.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Asymmetrical, angular design and an integrated RGB light strip gives the Spec-OMEGA RGB a bold, unique and modern look. The included Lighting Node PRO digital RGB lighting controller means that with the power of iCUE you can easily choose new lighting modes from a wide array of built-in effects or create your own.” – Corsair

Product Trailer