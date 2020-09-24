Corsair CX750F RGB Power Supply Review

Corsair is a brand well known and associated with its various and highly-diverse PC hardware products. Without a doubt, however, with the only possible exception being their memory and cooling solutions, one of their most popular lines has always been their power supply range which has always proven to be consistently popular with consumers looking to meet their PSU needs on very wallet-friendly budgets.

With the launch of the new CX750F, however, Corsair has more than just a new standard power supply here. Coming with 750 watts of power and an 80-Plus Bronze efficiency rating, without a doubt one of the most interesting aspects is the inclusion of RGB lighting! What?… This is Corsair after all!

Corsair CX750F RGB Power Supply

Available in both black and white designs, the Corsair CX750F looks to add some RGB bells and whistles in what is essentially a revised design for their existing CX750 power supply range. With it being fully compatible with both their own iCUE software and ARGB sync motherboards, however, if you’re a fan of the light show and feel your current PSU is a little bit drab, this certainly looks, at least on paper, to be a fantastic choice!

What Does Corsair Have to Say?

“CORSAIR CX-F RGB Series fully modular power supplies deliver reliable 80 PLUS Bronze efficient power to your system, alongside vibrant customizable lighting from a 120mm RGB fan boasting eight RGB LEDs. Easily cycle through ten preset lighting modes, or connect to a CORSAIR iCUE RGB Lighting Controller or compatible motherboard to unlock

advanced lighting control over eight individually addressable LEDs. CX-F RGB Series PSUs are built with 105°C rated Japanese primary capacitors for superb electrical performance, with fully modular cables to make PC builds and upgrades easy. Designed for low-noise operation with near-silent operation at low loads, and supporting Microsoft Modern Standby sleep mode for extremely fast wake-from-sleep times, the CX-F RGB Series offers low noise power

and millions of colors.”

Features

80 PLUS Bronze Certified: Provides up to 88% operational efficiency, generating less heat and lowering your energy costs.

120mm RGB Fan: Control eight individually addressable RGB LEDs at the push of a button, with ten preset

lighting modes.

lighting modes. Available in Black or Brilliant White, with Matching Cables: Match the look of your system.

iCUE and Motherboard RGB Compatible: Connect to a CORSAIR iCUE RGB Lighting Controller (sold separately)

or motherboard via the included 5V ARGB adapter for advanced RGB lighting control.

or motherboard via the included 5V ARGB adapter for advanced RGB lighting control. Optimized for Low Noise: A dedicated fan curve is specially calculated to keep noise levels down.

105°C Rated Japanese Primary Capacitors: For consistent, reliable power and superb electrical performance.

Microsoft Modern Standby Support: Enables extremely fast wake-from-sleep times and better low-load

efficiency.

efficiency. Fully Modular: Reduce cable clutter by only connecting the cables that your system needs.

Compact 140mm-Long Casing: Ensures an easy fit in almost all modern enthusiast PC cases.

Five-Year Warranty: For complete peace of mind.

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official Corsair power supply website via the link here!

NB. This link will be more specifically updated when the official product page goes live.

Connections

As a fully modular power supply, one key component before purchasing any power supply is knowing what connections you need and what the PSU provides. Fortunately, in this regard, the Corsair CX750F provides you with more than enough for even the most potent of gaming PCs.