Corsair DIY Review – Upgrading Your PSU, Cables, and More!





Corsair DIY Review

It’s easier than ever to find the right components for your computer. There’s a solid choice of great PSUs, chassis, motherboards and more from pretty much every major brand. However, when it comes down to the little details, what things can you improve to take your system to the next level? Well, Corsair thinks they have the answer, several answers in fact.

HX750

While this one may not be an upgrade for you, it certainly is for us. Our Corsair reviews have used their CX model PSU. It’s hard-wired and has a huge cable gore mess overall. Plus, moving from that to the HX750 means we can now also use the new cable kits from Corsair; these require their modular PSUs.

Pro PSU Cable Kit

As above, the new cable kits work with the latest modular Corsair PSUs. Instead of using the standard cables in the box, you can use these custom sleeved and braided cables. The end result is a faster PC! I’m kidding, the end result is a more custom and cleaner looking system overall.

It’s a well-equipped box, with everything you need to kit out your PC. However, if you require more or less, Corsair does them separately also. This bundle also comes with cable combs too!

Premium PCIe 3.0 x16 Riser Cable

Got a chassis that supports horizontal graphics card mounting? Then I have great news! The new Corsair riser cable offers huge flexibility to where you install your graphics card. Fortunately, we have just the chassis for the job today too.

Other Cables

The Pro PSU Cable Kit doesn’t cover every cable in the system. However, Corsair has those well covered with their other kits. We’ve got SATA cables, front Panel braided Extension Kit, and three boxes of their cable combs too! I don’t think we need the combs with some included with the PSU cables, but I think Corsair wanted to show off more of the range either way.