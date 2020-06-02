Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 3600 MHz DDR4 Memory Review

There are only a few times I get properly excited about a memory kit, I mean, it’s not exactly the most amazing thing in a computer. I like powerful CPUs and graphics cards, who doesn’t! However, Corsair has long been the master of premium memory with their multi-award-winning Dominator Platinum series. Or Dom Platz to the cool kids. They’re back once again with a stunning die-cast and anodized design, featuring a brilliant white finish, subtle gold highlights and the stunning CAPELLIX RGB LED technology. If you want people to go “oooh that’s some nice ram you got there” then this will likely be the kit for you.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 3600 MHz DDR4 Memory

Of course, it’s not all just about the aesthetics (honestly, it’s not), as these are still some premium and high-performance modules. Out of the box, they run and XMP of 3600 MHz, with 18-19-19-39 timings at just 1.35v. There will be other kits available, but right now we have the 32GB kit in our hands, that’s 4 x 8GB of DDR4 awesomeness. Because of the screened memory chips, the large heatsinks and the low-voltage CAPELLIX technology, they should be great performers when it comes to overclocking too.

Features