Corsair Feature Heavily At EGX 2018 With All The RGB!

Corsair is perhaps the biggest brand on the planet in terms of PC components. While they don’t build specific systems, the number of components they provide from coolers, RAM and power supplies to peripherals such as keyboards and mouses, all generally combined with RGB lighting, make them massively popular and distinctive. In fact, the chances are that you likely own something of theirs on your PC right now.

Featuring at EGX this year, Corsair perhaps had one of the best looking booths at the event. As this was Corsair, there was, of course, a LOT of RGB on display!

All The RGB!

Corsair heavily features RGB lighting on their booth. Not only did they have a number of (very impressive) custom PC systems, they also had masses of peripherals on display. What was, perhaps, the most eye-catching thing, however, was an RGB wall showing several fans in RGB patterns for their distinctive logo!

Products On Display!

Corsair certainly wasn’t shy either in putting lots of their PC components out on display not only for people to look at, but also to try out. It’s no exaggeration to suggest that there were around 40 different products you can try out for yourself.

There were literally banks not only of mouses but also a wide variety of gaming keyboards. All of which, were plugged with the RGB running in its full glory!

In addition to that, Corsair also had a wide variety of their gaming headsets which you can try out. Each one was playing music so you could get a good idea of not only the sound quality, but also the noise cancelling features. Factors which are clearly important in a good gaming headset.

Resilient Products!

We’ve seen the Corsair water tank on a few occasions at various other shows, but it is still worth highlighting again. For those unaware, the tank continually drips water onto a keyboard (in this regard the K68 RGB) showing that their products are exceptionally resistant to any water damage and, in general, are tough!

Can I Still Visit?

EGX is running until the 23rd of September at the NEC in Birmingham. Tickets are available at the door or online! Should you wish to attend you’ll find a lot of interesting things. Not only in terms of gaming but PC technology in general!

For more details on the show, you can visit the official EGX ticket website here!

If you do visit, be sure to check out the Corsair stand and tell them eTeknix sent you!