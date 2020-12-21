Corsair H150i/H100i Elite Cappelix White Edition Pictured

Corsair is one of the most popular brands when it comes to PC hardware and components, with their AIO liquid cooling solutions particularly being some of the most popular on the market. Put simply, it’s hard to deny that the H100-H150 range is anything other than bloody good for what they cost! – Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that Corsair is ready to update the range with a brand new ‘white edition‘ of their highly-popular AIO coolers.

Corsair H150i/H100i Elite Cappelix White Edition

Other than the new white aesthetic, it’s understood that these Corsair AIO coolers will be, pretty much, exactly the same as the ‘standard’ black versions already available to purchase. It is, however, another instance of a company looking to mildly refresh their line-up with new ‘white edition’ releases.

We only point this out as, quite frankly, 2020 has been something of the year for ‘White Edition’ re-releases with us having encountered literally dozens of examples from various companies and manufacturers.

When Will They Be Released?

With CES 2021 being just a few weeks away, we would be very surprised if Corsair didn’t use the event to formally announce the launch of the H150i/H100i Elite Cappelix White Edition. This is, after all, going to represent a major launch event for a lot of other companies with Nvidia and Intel already confirmed as having some big announcements to be made.

In terms of these specific AIO’s, however, I quite like the ‘white edition’ style, and given that they should perform every bit as well as the ‘standard’ black versions, at least we humble consumers are starting to get more aesthetic options!

