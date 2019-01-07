Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

Introduction

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

Corsair blew the gaming world away last year with the launch of their ultra-low-latency wireless gaming peripherals. Of course, it makes sense that 2019 would see even better hardware, and new ranges added to their product lineup. The Harpoon is already a fantastic Corsair gaming mouse. However, now that is sports their updated wireless tech, it may be one of their best-equipped mice to date. Using Corsair Slipstream Wireless technology, it can respond in under 1ms. What does this mean? Well, using this mouse in wireless Bluetooth mode is just as responsive as using it over USB; perhaps even more responsive!

The mouse comes with a compact and lightweight design, meaning it weighs just 99g, making it a very nimble work and gaming mouse. Combine this with the wireless design, and you’ll be free from the restraints of the cable too, giving you even great ease of movement. If that wasn’t enough, a stunning 60 hours of battery life over Bluetooth means you can have a marathon gaming session every day of the week, and still have more battery to spare. They haven’t skipped on other premium features to do this either. There’s a 10k DPI optical sensor, premium-grade Omron switches, and dynamic RGB lighting with iCue support. The list of features just keeps on going too.

