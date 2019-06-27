Corsair HS35 Stereo Multi-Format Gaming Headset Review

Corsair HS35

The Corsair range is packed full of high-end products, with the high-end prices to match. However, the latest HS35 headset promises to be a bit more affordable, while still catering to the needs of gamers. With support for consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it’s suitable for gaming in the living room. Of course, it’ll work with PC, and it’ll work on-the-go as headphones for your mobile too; one headset to fit them all then.

The hardware isn’t particularly crazy, just a set of 50mm drivers and a 3.5mm jack; but at least they’re getting the basics right. The driver range is pretty standard too, 20Hz to 20kHz, which is absolutely fine. However, you do get some perks, like the built-in volume controls, as well as a detachable unidirectional microphone. Like I said, nothing crazy, but it’s on par with what we would expect in this price range from any other brand.

Features

3.5mm Jack

50mm Drivers

20Hz – 20kHz

32 Ohms @ 1kHz

Unidirectional Microphone

Detachable Microphone

Built-in volume/Mute Controls

Weighs Just 250g

Available in Four Colours

What Corsair Had to Say

“Building upon the success of CORSAIR’s HS and VOID PRO series headsets, we are pleased to introduce the latest addition to the CORSAIR headset family. HS35 STEREO offers casual PC and console gamers excellent comfort, superb audio quality and outstanding value.” – Corsair

What’s in the Box?

The headset comes really nicely packaged. There’s a brace spanning the box, ensuring it stays held firmly in place.

All of the glossy surfaces on the ear cups, as well as the whole headband, come wrapped in durable protective plastic. So, it should be free from dirt and scratches when you first get it. The cable is hard-wired, however, the microphone is detachable.