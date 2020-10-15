Corsair HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset Review

Corsair is one of the biggest names when it comes to PC gaming, and in the last few years, it seems nothing is slowing down their growth. They’ve continued to push the market forward, and with every product launch, they seem to release award-winning products time and time again. I can’t remember the last time they released a product we didn’t love. With that in mind, I’m pretty hyped to see their latest headset on my desk. The Corsair HS60 Haptic, a powerful stereo headset that packs a bit of a punch thanks to its haptic drivers.

Corsair HS60 HAPTIC

I won’t lie, I’ve had a few of these rumble headsets in the past and they’ve been a bit hit and miss. It’s a gimmick, make no mistake, but it can work if done well. A set of low-frequency drivers create a vibration that gives the acoustic effect of a big subwoofer. For watching a movie and playing games, it can really add to the immersion. Corsair is using Taction Technology, and I’m genuinely eager to see, hear and most likely feel how it performs.

The headset comes powered by a pair of powerful 50mm drivers, as well as the Taction Technology for the audio. It’s also equipped with Corsair noise-cancelling unidirectional detachable microphone. The headset is USB too, so it’s plug and play ready on PC, but can also be configured using Corsair iCUE software and Windows Sonic for surround sound processing.

Features

Sound You Can Feel – Experience the game like never before with haptic bass powered by Taction Technology®, creating a much wider range of perceptible low-end frequencies.

Crafted for Comfort – Adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay.

Superb Sound Quality – High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield.

Noise-Cancelling Unidirectional Microphone – A fully detachable microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity.

Lightweight and Durable – The HS60 HAPTIC's lightweight and durable construction with aluminium yokes give it years of longevity.

On-Ear Volume and Haptic Effect Controls – Make on-the-fly adjustments to your audio and settings without distracting you from your game.

Powerful CORSAIR iCUE Software – Connects to your PC via USB, enabling custom audio equalizer settings and more.

Windows Sonic Compatible – Enables 360° audio that puts you right in the middle of the game.

Discord-Certified – For crystal-clear communication and outstanding sound.

What Corsair Had to Say