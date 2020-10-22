Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Headset Review

It’s no big surprise that with a new console generation on the horizon, Corsair would release a new premium wireless gaming headset. Actually, they’ve released quite a few of them recently for seemingly every format out there. The new Corsair HS75 XB looks set to amaze your ears on current-gen Xbox devices, as well as the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as PC. Of course, you’ll need to buy the Windows Xbox dongle for that though (sold separately) but it’s the same one you can use for your wireless Xbox controller on Windows. That works great for me, as I use Games Pass Ultimate, and I game on the Xbox, and on the PC, so this headset is really ticking all the right boxes for me.

Corsair HS75 XB

It’s certainly well equipped and features Corsairs award-winning 50mm neodymium drivers, which promise impressive audio performance. Plus, it’s backed up by Dolby Atmos processing and on Xbox, the headset will automatically authenticate that app, so no need to buy it separately. You get their noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone, premium build quality, and impressive wireless performance too. With up to 20 hours battery life, it’s unlikely you’ll hear “battery low” in the middle of your next raid.

Features

Officially Licensed for Xbox: Instantly connect directly to an Xbox Series X or Xbox One console without a wireless adapter, using Xbox Wireless for low-latency and high-quality gameplay for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

Immersive Dolby Atmos®: Places the sounds of the game all around you with three-dimensional precision, so you can react faster and more accurately.

Superb Sound Quality: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver superb sound quality with the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield.

Noise-Cancelling Unidirectional Microphone: A fully detachable microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity.

Crafted for Comfort: Adjustable ear cups fitted with plush leatherette ear pads and viscoelastic memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay.

Lightweight Durable Construction: Constructed with sturdy aluminium yokes to take the hits and deliver outstanding gaming audio for years.

On-Ear Game and Chat Mix Control: Easily switch focus from hearing the action to hearing your teammates, and vice versa.

Wireless Freedom: Play with up to 30 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of rechargeable battery life, easily charging with a USB-C cable.

What Corsair Had to Say