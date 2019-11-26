Corsair is Ready for 3rd Gen Threadripper Enthusiasts

CORSAIR is already one of the leading names for enthusiast PC hardware. Of course, that’s a reputation they’re keen to hold on to as they prepare for the next-generation of Threadripper PC builds. With the launch of 3rd Gen Threadripper CPUs comes a fresh demand for extreme hardware.

Today, Corsair announced a range of hardware, including liquid CPU coolers, high-frequency DRAM, and efficient power supplies. Of course, they’ve all been fully tested and validated for compatibility with the new 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper high-end desktop processors.

HEDT

With the highest core and thread count on the HEDT market, combined with the lightning-fast PCI-Express 4.0 platform, AMD’s most powerful desktop processor can create, composite, render, encode, and deliver with unprecedented multitasking power – and CORSAIR is ready with the widest range of guaranteed-compatible products to help get the best performance out of a new Ryzen Threadripper-based PC.

3rd Gen Threadripper

3rd Gen Threadripper processors, combined with a TRX chipset-based motherboard, enable blazing fast speeds from the world’s first HEDT PCI-Express 4.0 platform. The CORSAIR Force MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD takes advantage of the increased PCIe 4.0 bandwidth with sequential read speeds of up to 4,950 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,250 MB/s – ten times faster than most SATA SSDs.

Dominator Platinum RGB

Threadripper’s impressive clock speeds make a perfect fit with high-frequency CORSAIR DDR4 memory such as DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB, VENGEANCE RGB PRO, and VENGEANCE LPX. Available in kits of up to eight modules, in a range of clock speeds up to and exceeding 4,000 MHz, CORSAIR memory provides guaranteed quad-channel performance and the style to match.

Hydro Series RGB Platinum

The massive performance potential of Threadripper means the processor also generates large amounts of heat – up to 280 W. A high-performance CPU cooler is vital to ensure that your CPU runs consistently at top speeds. CORSAIR offers a wide variety of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers that are out-of-the-box compatible with Threadripper’s sTRX4 socket, such as the Hydro Series RGB PLATINUM, in radiator sizes from 240 mm to 360 mm, to keep those temperatures down and boost frequencies up.

RM Series AX1600i PSU

With their massive number of cores, Threadripper CPUs have high power demands, and users need to ensure their PSU is up to the challenge. CORSAIR offers an industry-leading range of efficient and reliable power supplies, from 80 PLUS Gold Certified PSUs, such as the RM Series, to the ultra-efficient 80 PLUS Titanium powerhouse AX1600i.