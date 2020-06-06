Corsair Issues Recall on SF Series Power Supplies

In regards to the power supply for your PC, there’s an excellent chance that many of you reading this probably have a Corsair model installed. They do, after all, represent some of the best value for money models around and certainly come from a highly-recognizable brand. If you have, however, recently purchased one of their SF Series models, then you might want to pay attention.

Following a post on their official website, Corsair has issued an official recall on a batch of their SF power supplies. Specifically, because they may have a rather nasty issue waiting to present itself!

Corsair SF Series Power Supplies

So, what’s the issue I hear you ask? Well, specifically involving the AC conversion part of the PSU, the good news is that if it does fail your other components should be safe. The bad news, however, is that if it does go, your PC isn’t going to get any power from it. And, from the sounds of it, it could happen at any moment if you own one of these specific power supplies.

Please note though that this issue hasn’t affected all Corsair SF power supplies and, if you want to know if you’re part of the recall, you’re going to have to get into your system and check out the serial number of it. Well, unless you still have the original packaging.

“NOTE: Only SF Series™ PSUs with lot codes 194448xx to 201148xx, manufactured between September 2019 and March 2020, are eligible for the Voluntary Product Replacement Program. You can identify your PSU lot code by taking the first 8 digits of the serial number, either from the sticker on the side of the PSU or on the packaging. SF Series PSUs purchased before September 2019 are not affected. No other CORSAIR PSU products are affected.”

What Should I Do?

If you do own a Corsair SF power supply, particularly if you’ve purchased it within the last year, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to check this out as, with the recall in place, this is clearly a fault across the batch that, while it may not have presented itself yet, may be set to do so at any point.

If you do find that your power supply is in this specific batch, however, you can contact Corsair and arrange your recall via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!