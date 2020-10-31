Corsair K60 RGB Pro Viola Switch Keyboard Review

When it comes to choosing one of the best keyboards around, it’ll come as no surprise that you’ll end up looking at quite a few Corsair keyboards. They’ve been top of their game for years now, and that’s true of many of their other products too. While this isn’t a full-fat flagship keyboard, the K60 RGB Pro still comes with many exciting features of its own to justify the high-end price tag. Of course, I wouldn’t expect anything less than the best from Corsair, but have they delivered?

Corsair K60 RGB Pro

The keyboard features an anodised aluminium frame, and while that looks fantastic on its own, it also allows the keyboard to remain weighted and rigid despite a thinner body design. It comes with the latest Cherry Viola Mechanical Switches too. They’re basically a more affordable mechanical switch as Cherry seek to get rid of the need for membrane on more affordable models all together! You also get full per-key RGB backlighting, iCUE software customisation and game integrations, and much more.

Features

Anodised Aluminum Frame: Made from brushed aluminium with black anodisation for a stylish, modern look and years of battle-tested durability.

100% CHERRY VIOLA Mechanical Keyswitches: Linear travel with fast and precise inputs.

Dynamic Per-Key RGB Backlighting: Illuminate your desktop with near-limitless colours and effects, enhanced by amplified underglow keycaps with a standard bottom row.

Powerful CORSAIR iCUE Software: Enables dynamic RGB lighting control, key remaps and custom macro programming and full-system lighting synchronisation across all iCUE-compatible CORSAIR devices.

iCUE Game Integrations: Experience an unparalleled level of immersion when playing iCUE-integrated games, as your RGB lighting dynamically reacts to in-game actions and events in real-time.

For in-depth specifications, visit the official Corsair K60 RGB Pro product page here.

Trailer

Cherry Viola