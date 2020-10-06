Corsair Katar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

Corsair is the biggest name in PC gaming peripherals, offer up many of the best gaming mice, headsets, keyboards and so much more beyond. It seems their range has something for everyone, from affordable products, right up to their flagship hardware. Today, however, we’re looking in the more affordable side of the Corsair catalogue, with their new Katar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. It’s not the most complex mouse in the world, but it takes what we know and love about the old Katar, ignores all of it, starts new and also goes wireless. So yeah, let’s see what that’s all about.

Corsair Katar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Katar Pro Wireless looks nothing like the old Katar, it has a new more advanced sensor, their fantastic Slipstream wireless technology, and six fully programmable buttons. That’s more than enough to keep me happy, but with a symmetrical shape, lightweight design, and a whopping 135 hours playtime from a single AA battery, it should be a joy to use day after day for work and gaming. I should point out, it’s not ambidextrous, as it only has left side buttons, but otherwise, the mouse has a symmetrical shape, which is about the only thing it has in common with the original Katar.

Features

Game in the Fast Lane: Play sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM CORSAIR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY, or with low-latency Bluetooth®.​

Light and Agile: Weighs just 96g (69g for non-wireless)​

Play for Days: Powered by just a single AA battery with up to 135 hours of battery life.​

Compact Symmetric Shape: Great for claw and fingertip grip styles.​

10,000 DPI Optical Sensor: A PMW3325 sensor from PixArt offers the precision and high-accuracy tracking you need for victory. (12,400 DPI for non-wireless)​

Six Fully Programmable Buttons: Create an in-game advantage with button remaps and custom macros.​

