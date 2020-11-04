Corsair Launches the HS70 Bluetooth Gaming Headset

Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Gaming Headset

Corsair, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched the CORSAIR HS70 BLUETOOTH Wired Gaming Headset with Bluetooth, the latest addition to the award-winning HS Series of gaming headsets. With two wired connection options – high-fidelity 24-bit / 96 kHz USB and 3.5 mm – along with Bluetooth, the HS70 BLUETOOTH simultaneously mixes wired gaming audio on Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, or PC and wireless Bluetooth audio from a mobile device, enabling clear voice chat with your team or incoming phone calls, while still hearing everything you need on the battlefield. Constructed with high-quality 50 mm neodymium audio drivers and plush memory foam ear cups, the HS70 BLUETOOTH puts you comfortably in command.

The HS70 BLUETOOTH combines wired gaming audio from a console or PC with wireless Bluetooth audio on your mobile device, enabling seamless connection with voice chat apps, music, or phone calls without interrupting gameplay. Bluetooth connectivity enables a comprehensive audio experience with apps such as the Switch mobile app, integrated seamlessly alongside wired game audio from the Switch console. A detachable noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone reduces ambient noise for superb vocal clarity, and a rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge so you can play long into the night.

The HS70 BLUETOOTH delivers top-notch audio quality thanks to custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium drivers that catch every sound you need to hear at vital moments, while compatibility with Windows Sonic spatial sound engulfs you in the action. Lightweight and durable aluminium construction, along with adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam, provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay and years of use. When connected to PC via USB, CORSAIR iCUE software lets you adjust audio equalizer settings, mic volume, and more, while on-ear volume and mute controls offer convenient adjustment on-the-fly.

With simultaneous wired connectivity for game audio and Bluetooth for mobile, the CORSAIR HS70 BLUETOOTH Wired Gaming Headset with Bluetooth makes chatting and listening during console or PC gaming sessions easy and essential.

Availability

The CORSAIR HS70 BLUETOOTH Wired Gaming Headset with Bluetooth is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. – The HS70 BLUETOOTH is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more information, you can check out the official HS70 gaming headset product website via the link here!

