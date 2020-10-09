Corsair Launches its Latest M.2 NVMe SSD – The MP400

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, has today announced the launch of the new CORSAIR MP400 Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive, taking advantage of 3D QLC NAND technology to store massive amounts of data with lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 3,400 MB/sec sequential read and 3,000 MB/sec sequential write. The MP400 is available now in 1 TB, 2 TB, or 4 TB capacities, with an 8 TB model coming soon.

Conveniently slotting directly into a motherboard thanks to its M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, the MP400 boasts wide-ranging compatibility and high-bandwidth performance, while its high-density 3D QLC NAND memory ensures better value than the previous generation TLC NAND, able to store more data in the same amount of physical space.

Like all CORSAIR solid state drives, the MP400 combines with free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, enabling convenient features such as secure erase and firmware updates right from the desktop. With endurance up to 1,600 TB Written and a five-year warranty for guaranteed peace of mind, the CORSAIR MP400 makes incredible M.2 performance and massive capacities available to more PC builds than ever before.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Corsair MP400 is available worldwide now and in terms of pricing, it does vary quite significantly depending on which brand you choose. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new M.2 NVMe SSDs, we recommend you check out the official Corsair website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

