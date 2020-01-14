Corsair Now Bigger Than Ever @ CES 2020

Corsair really does seem unstoppable in the PC gaming market these days. It seems that every year they go from one strength to another, and 2020 looks set to be their most expansive year to date. Given their recent acquisitions of brands like Elgato, Scuf and Origin PC, there’s not a lot they don’t do.

Scuf Gaming is their most recent acquisition, giving Corsair a huge portfolio of custom gaming controllers. During the reveal, we saw these controllers will be bundled with some Origin PC systems, and I suspect we’ll see more “Corsair” focused designs from them too.

Origin are only focused on the US market right now, but again, with Corsair being a global brand, I expect we’ll see some steady expansion into other markets too.

I suspect the first system that may see global sales is the new Original Console/PC combo the “Big O”. It’s a high-end gaming PC, but you can have either an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 built-in. Both the console and PC are in a single Corsair PC case, all custom water-cooled too. Of course, you get a Scuf controller with this deal too, as well as Elgato game capture hardware. This is going to be a big hit with the Twitch/YouTube crowd.

Corsair is starting the year off nice and steady though. They’ll unleash their new RGB Pro XT coolers, as well as their new A500 Air Cooler, which we already have in the office for testing! Corsair hasn’t done an air cooler for many years, so it’s exciting to see them take another crack at that market.

What about the future? Well, they have their concept Capellix LED tempered glass. That’s right, virtually invisible when turned off, but LED lights embedded in the glass when powered on. This is properly cool, but I bet it’s properly expensive too.

