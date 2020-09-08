Corsair Preparing PSUs with 12-pin PCIe for Ampere

We’ve heard for a while now that some of the flagship cards from Nvidia will require a funky 12-pin power cable. Not to worry, there will be adaptors provided for those who need them, so nobody should be left behind when it comes to upgrading.

Of course, there is another way, and that’s building the new connector into the PSU its self. That means a cleaner and simpler integration and improved cable routing, which is no bad thing.

We’ve already heard of MSI and ASUS preparing some units, but now it seems like Corsair will be entering the market with some new power supplies of their own.

Corsair say that Nvidia’s solution is a bit on the ugly side, so it makes sense they’ll want to appeal to the enthusiast crowd who crave a premium experience when building their PCs.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Our thoroughly tested solution is designed for those that have an eye for cable management and don’t want adapters cluttering up their clean builds. It connects two PCIe / CPU PSU ports directly to the new 12-pin connector.” “Fully compatible with all Type 3 and Type 4 CORSAIR modular power supplies, our new cable provides a clean direct connection without adding the resistance of a messy-looking adapter”. – Corsair

Release Date

Of course, no full release date just yet, but I suspect they’ll be pushing to get this to market as soon as possible.

Do you understand the new PSU connector? Check out our simple guide to it here.