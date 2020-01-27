Corsair QL120 & QL140 iCue RGB Fans Review

When it comes to RGB, it seems every brand has something to offer these days. However, Corsair has really taken RGB to the next level year after year, and they continue to do so with Cappelix LEDs, as well as their class-leading iCUE software suite. Now we have their new iCUE controlled fans in the office, the QL120 and the QL140. They’re available in a few versions too, single fans, dual pack fans, or bundled with Lighting Node CORE, or Lighting Node Pro. Which one is right for you is really subjective. However, we have the Lighting Node Core bundles here, each allowing for up to six fans to be controlled from the included hub. With 34 LEDs per fan and lighting on both sides of the housing, they’ll look amazing no matter where you put them.

Corsair QL120 & QL140

As you might expect from the product names, we have the 120mm fans, as well as the 140mm fans. Specifically, we have a triple pack of the 120mm fans and a double pack of the 140mm fans. Both of these packs come with a Lighting Node Core controller. If you get the Pro version you can pair up additional nodes to sync a more complex RGB lighting setup of Corsair RGB case products, of which there are many.

Features and Specifications

102 individually addressable RGB LEDs: Four lighting zones and 34 LEDs per fan radiate spellbinding colours and effects on either side

Control, customize, and sync: The included Corsair Lighting Node CORE makes fantastic lighting effects possible with other supported Corsair Link products. Expandable with QL120 RGB fan CO-9050097-WW

iCUE lighting node CORE controller included: Control RGB lighting via CORSAIR iCUE software with this incredibly compact iCUE Lighting Controller, cutting down cable clutter

Intelligent control, unlimited possibilities: Create mesmerising animated lighting effects with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, bringing your system to life with dynamic RGB lighting

Lower your system temperatures: Powerful fan speeds up to 1,500 RPM, pushing up to 41.8 CFM of air

Low-noise 120 mm fan blade: Semi-transparent fan blade engineered for quiet operation while allowing your RGB lighting to shine through

For more information, please check the official Corsair QL Series RGB PWM Fan product page r.

Product Trailer