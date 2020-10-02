Corsair Releases the K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its new flagship gaming keyboard, the incomparable CORSAIR K100 RGB. Every detail is built for speed, starting with new CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, delivering your inputs up to four times faster than conventional gaming keyboards.

The CORSAIR K100 RGB is equipped with a wide array of premium features that enhance both form and function, such as a refined aluminum frame, a multi-function iCUE control wheel, a 44-zone RGB LightEdge, and PBT double-shot keycaps with a standard bottom row. Available in a mechanical version featuring CHERRY MX SPEED Silver key switches, or an optical-mechanical version with exclusive new CORSAIR OPX key switches, the CORSAIR K100 RGB is the new pinnacle of gaming keyboards.

Corsair K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard

Debuting in the CORSAIR K100 RGB, onboard CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology delivers peak performance unmatched by any other gaming keyboard on the market today. AXON enables native 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning, registering your keypresses up to four times faster than a standard gaming keyboard. Whether you choose the mechanical precision of CHERRY MX SPEED Silver keyswitches or the hyper-fast 1.0 mm actuation of CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches, AXON ensures that every input is read and delivered to your PC faster than ever before.

The CORSAIR K100 RGB’s refined industrial design complements its industry-leading performance, starting with a durable and stylish brushed aluminum frame. In addition to vibrant per-key RGB backlighting, a 44-zone RGB LightEdge runs along the sides and top of the keyboard, offering the potential for stunning and intricate lighting effects. Precision-molded PBT double-shot keycaps further enhance the CORSAIR K100 RGB’s premium look and feel while resisting wear, fading, and shine for years, and can be swapped out for custom keycap sets with a standard bottom row.

CORSAIR iCUE software enables in-depth customization such as key remaps and macro programming, perfect for the CORSAIR K100 RGB’s six dedicated macro keys. These keys are also compatible with Elgato Stream Deck software, putting powerful streaming commands and shortcuts at the press of a button. The CORSAIR K100 RGB also features the all-new multi-function iCUE control wheel, offering convenient command over backlighting, media jogging, or as an additional scroll function in creative applications or games – anything programmable in iCUE, you can do with the iCUE control wheel.

Fan Favorite Extras!

Cementing its position as CORSAIR’s preeminent keyboard, the CORSAIR K100 RGB boasts an array of fan-favorite extras, along with a range of new additions to elevate the keyboard experience even further. Dedicated media keys and the signature CORSAIR aluminum volume roller offer convenient control over your media, while a new magnetic, detachable soft-textured leatherette palm rest cushioned by plush memory foam easily slides into place. A USB pass-through port lets you connect an additional device through your keyboard, or conveniently mount an iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen. Finally, 8MB of onboard storage can save up to 200 profiles with custom macros, settings, and up to 20 layers of RGB lighting.

With groundbreaking new onboard technology in CORSAIR AXON and a host of new features and extras, the CORSAIR K100 RGB is the fast, powerful, and stylish gaming keyboard that the world’s most discerning players have been waiting for.

Price & Availability

The CORSAIR K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors for an MSRP of $229.99.

The CORSAIR K100 RGB is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

