Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 MX Silent Mechnical Keyboard Review

Strafe RGB MK.2

As one of the biggest names ever to grace the PC hardware market, Corsair has a very big reputation to live up to. Their Strafe keyboard, in fact, any of their keyboards, are widely regarded as some of the best in the world. The Strafe is still a popular choice for many PC gamers, but Corsair think they can do even better! Enter the Strafe MK.2, which promises fully Cherry MX switches, powerful onboard lighting technology, macros, profile storage, USB pass through, dedicated multimedia controls and more!

Can it live up to the reputation of its older brother? Most likely, they’ve not tinkered with the formula too much, and I suspect many of these changes will be subjective. Most importantly, the switches are drastically different. Cherry MX Silent are pretty new switches, and while I love them, others may still favour the standard Red or other switch variants; of course, that’s the subjective part I’m referring to.

Features

100% CHERRY MX Silent RGB Mechanical Switches: Experience the performance and competitive advantage of mechanical keys, with 30% less noise

8MB On-board Profile Storage: Saves lighting effects and macros for universal access to your profiles on any PC, without the need for drivers or additional software.

Dynamic Multicolour Per-key Backlighting: Vivid dynamic multi-colour RGB per-key backlighting offers near unlimited colour customization and control.

Dedicated Volume and Multimedia Controls: Control to adjust audio on-the-fly, without interrupting your game.

USB Pass-Through Port: Provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The next-generation CORSAIR STRAFE RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard features 100% CHERRY MX Silent RGB keyswitches for key presses that are up to 30% quieter, alongside 8MB onboard profile storage to take your gaming profiles with you.

” – Corsair

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Obviously, there’s a keyboard in the box. However, you’ll also get a lovely detachable wrist rest, key cap puller, and some custom caps.

The gaming keycaps are a nice addition, at least for those using the keyboard mostly for gaming. They use a custom grip and shape for improved control. However, their shape may be distracting for those using the keyboard just to type their work emails.