Corsair T3 Rush Gaming Chair Review

Corsair doesn’t really push quite as many gaming chairs to market as some of their rivals. However, when they do, they tend to be pretty fantastic. Take their T2 Road Warrior Gaming Chair I reviewed a couple of years ago. It stood out from the crowd at the time and came with some pretty fantastic features, so surely they’ve got something pretty special in mind for the new T3 Rush? I’ll admit, this chair did launch a few months ago, but thankfully, I’ve been able to have it tucked under my desk for the last week to really put it through its paces… by sitting on my ass, oh what a difficult job it has been, ha!

Corsair T3 Rush

They’ve ditched the PU leather this time around and even stepped away from the aluminium base. This one uses polyester fabric and a durable nylon base. That doesn’t sound very exciting, does it? But it’s meant to be stronger, lighter, and much more comfortable. A fabric design can breathe more, and it’ll most likely be better for those long gaming sessions. Of course, there’s only one way to find that out for sure, so let’s grab it out of the box and see what we’ve got!

Features

As you can see, it ticks all the right boxes here. A breathable soft fabric design, padded neck and lumbar supports, a durable steel frame, 4D armrests, loads of adjustments, and some big wheels for easy manoeuvrability.

Inspired by performance motorsports: The T3 RUSH’s breathable soft fabric exterior retains minimal heat, providing the contoured comfort and support to battle through an all-day competition

Padded neck cushion and memory foam lumbar support: Sit back and relax as you play thanks to cushions for your neck and lower back, both wrapped in plush microfiber

Embedded steel frame: Built with solid steel in the chair base and back, ensuring years of strength and durability

4D armrests: Adjust the armrests in any direction – up or down, left or right, forward or backward, or swivelled to support your posture

100 mm of adjustable seat height: Effortlessly set your seat to your ideal height with a wide range of movement, supported by a steel-construction class 4 gas lift

180 Degree reclining lay-flat seatback: Find your sweet spot, with a lockable 10 Degree of seat tilt

Easy assembly process: Get set up and seated fast

65 mm dual-wheel casters: Glide easily on most surfaces

What Corsair Had to Say

“The Corsair T3 RUSH gaming chair is inspired by professional motorsports, contouring to the shape of your body with a breathable soft cloth exterior. An adjustable neck cushion and memory foam lumbar support deliver the comfort for all-day gaming, while an embedded solid steel frame ensures years of durability. The T3 RUSH is adjustable in almost every way, with 4D armrests that can move in any direction, 100 mm of adjustable seat height, a 180 Degree reclining lay-flat seat back, and a lockable 10 Degree of seat tilt so you can find your sweet spot. Easily assembled and able to glide on most surfaces with 65 mm dual wheel casters, the T3 RUSH will let you command in comfort for hours on end.”

How to Assemble

Specifications

