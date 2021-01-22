Corsair Unveils its New VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Memory

/ 8 seconds ago
Today, Corsair announced a new range of high-performance DDR4 memory kits to its renowned VENGEANCE RGB PRO lineup, CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL. Initially available in a wide range of frequencies up to 3,600MHz and kits up to 128GB (4x32GB) in both black and white, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL boasts dynamic ten-zone RGB lighting in a form-factor just 44mm tall, offering wide compatibility with nearly any PC build. Each module is tightly screened and optimized for peak performance and overclocking potential, for memory that matches its mesmerizing visuals with equally impressive performance.

At 44mm tall, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL’s compact form-factor enables compatibility with a multitude of CPU cooler options, including dual-fan AIO liquid CPU coolers and many air coolers such as the CORSAIR A500. Ten individually addressable RGB LEDs per module are massively customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software and can be synchronized with all iCUE-compatible devices throughout your setup for stunning lighting effects across the entire iCUE ecosystem.

VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL continues the legacy of high-frequency performance and reliability synonymous with CORSAIR memory. Optimized for compatibility with the latest AMD and Intel DDR4 motherboards, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL utilizes a custom PCB for high signal quality and stability. Each memory chip is carefully screened and selected for high performance and overclocking potential. At the same time, the stylized aluminium heat spreader efficiently disperses heat during even the most strenuous tasks so that you can get the most out of your memory. With completely customizable RGB lighting and the outstanding performance contained in a form-factor that’s more compact than ever before, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL is a memory that mesmerizes.

Where Can I Learn More?

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series is available immediately from the CORSAIR web store and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. – For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

