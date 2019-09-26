Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Headset Review

Corsair has been carving their own path in the enthusiast PC gaming scene for years now. They have some of the finest keyboards around, some of the finest mice, some of the finest headsets, cases, power supplies, memory… the list goes on. However, most of their range has been upgraded recently, and not it’s time to elevate their headsets to match. The new Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is in the office today, and it marks a new era for Corsairs audio hardware. Wireless, wired, mobile, console, PC, the Wireless SE covers them all, but that’s barely scratching the surface of what it has to offer.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE

Corsair has pretty much dropped everything from their previous headsets in favour of a new design, hardware, and more. The only “Corsair” common feature would be the introduction of Corsairs fantastic Slipstream wireless technology. However, it’s the big hitters like the 50mm hi-res drivers or the “broadcast-grade” 9.5mm Omni-directional microphone, and massive battery life. On those features alone, the Virtuoso is already punching way above what most “gaming” headsets can offer and is firmly into the pro headset market.

Colours

You’re not exactly spoilt for choice when it comes to colours, with the SE coming in Gunmetal, while the non-SE models in Carbon or White. Of course, they all have some RGB to jazz them up, but we’ll see that in action shortly.

Features

I know this list looks intimidating, but honestly, it worth a read. The headset is rammed with premium features, as you can see from this rather extensive list!

Uncompromising Sound Quality: A matched pair of precisely tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers deliver immersive 7.1 surround sound with a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz – double that of typical gaming headsets.

A 9.5mm Omni-directional, high-bandwidth microphone provides wide dynamic range and superb vocal clarity with improved low-end response. (VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless SE) Broadcast-Grade Detachable Microphone: A 4mm omni-directional, high-bandwidth microphone provides wide dynamic range and vocal clarity. (VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless)

Specifications

What Corsair Had to Say