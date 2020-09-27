Cougar Aqua 240 AIO Cooler Review

Cougar has certainly been making some significant efforts throughout 2020 to attempt to expand their range of highly-regarded PC hardware products. While not necessarily the first brand name that rolls off the tongue, we have never failed to be impressed with what they bring to the market in terms of both performance and aesthetics.

With the release of the new Cougar AQUA series of AIO coolers, therefore, if you are in the market for a new cooling solution for your PC, these do appear to be well worth checking out not only in terms of how good they look, but with the masses of excellent features they provide!

Cougar Aqua 240

The Cougar Aqua AIO cooler series is available in sizes between 120mm all the way up to 360mm (with everything in between) and, as such, there is clearly a design suitable for all consumers and systems here. For this particular review, however, we will be specifically looking at the Aqua ‘240’ (240mm) design.

Coming with a sleek aesthetic and strong ARGB lighting effects to the pump head, this certainly appears to be ticking a lot of the right boxes in terms of presentation. Let us, therefore, take a look at some of the specifications and details to see what makes this cooler so well worth checking out!

Features

Dynamic RGB effects: Address RGB Lighting in Water Block

Vortex WB 120: Extended Speed Range for Optimal Noise/Performance Relation

Supports RGB Control Via Remote Control of 5V RGB Motherboard Headers

Sleeved and Extended Tubing for Improved Durability and Reliability

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does Cougar Have To Say?