Cougar GX-F Aurum 550w Power Supply Review

Cougar has always looked to build upon its excellent range of power supplies with models to suit consumers of all levels and types. Want an inexpensive PSU? What about a top of the range model? – Then Cougar almost certainly has something to tempt you!

In announcing their latest design, however, I must admit that I’m more than a little taken with the GF-X Aurum!

Cougar GF-X Aurum Power Supply

The Cougar GF-X Aurum is certainly a design that appeals to the more ‘high-end’ specifications of the market. With gold-rated efficiency and a huge 7-year warranty, the particular model we have is the 550-watt version. It should, however, be noted that 650 and 750-watt versions are available.

With its sleek gold and black design, however, it’s definitely eye-catching. And in the good way too!

Features

80 PLUS® Gold Certified Up to 91% efficiency power conversion to cut down your electricity bill

Fully Modular Power Supply Unit Connect only the cables you need for less clutter and better airflow

HDB Fan Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan: Extended durability and lower noise levels

Superior fan Curve Tuning Advanced technology for noise minimization

Flawless Operation at 50°C

Powerful performance at 50°C ambient temperature

Ultra-stable Voltage Outputs DC to DC technology for enhanced voltage stability

Single 12V DC Source

Massive outputs for high power devices

Strong Safeguards : OCP, OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP & OTP

Maximum safety for your key system components

7-Year Warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does Cougar Have To Say

“The COUGAR GX-F AURUM is a high-quality 80 PLUS Gold certified PSU with flawless power delivery in 50°C environments. Compact, efficient, silent and durable, GX-F AURUM is the best answer for those looking for the best value in PSUs.”

Connections

As this is a fully-modular power supply, you have a lot of flexibility in using only the cables you required. You are, however, limited as to how many are supplied with your particular model.

Fortunately, Cougar has you covered with a full list based on their entire GX-F Aurum range. The only factor I would note with the 550w version is that you only get 1 (spitting into 2) PCI-E cables. Pretty much exactly what the vast majority of us need for a graphics card, but not much scope for anything more beyond that.