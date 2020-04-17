Cougar MG130-G mATX Gaming Case Review

/ 2 hours ago

Small, cheap, and capable cases are easy to come by, but finding ones that all look great and that offer some more premium materials and build quality points is a heck of a lot harder. With a slab of tempered glass on the side, support for up to 6 fans, or even a 280mm radiator, plenty of storage and some decent size hardware, the MG130-G from Cougar really caught my attention.

MG130-G

On paper, and in the retail images, the MG130-G really does look like a pretty fantastic PC case. I mean, it’s obviously more affordable than most, but for just a snip over £30, it looks like insane value for money. So, let’s dive into the details and take a closer look at what this thing has to offer!

Features

  • Attractive Visibility. To help you appreciate your system’s full beauty, a dark mirror transparent front panel with a full-sized tempered glass side window will allow users to contemplate system components and dazzling lighting effects.
  • Great Support for Components. You won’t believe how powerful a gaming beast you can build inside MG120-G. Its advanced support for graphics cards (up to two 330 mm-long graphics cards) will allow you to enjoy the latest games with smooth framerates.
  • Top-notch Cooling. MG120-G ‘s compact layout allows you to install six fans and three water cooling radiators, with the front one up to 280mm. This immense cooling potential will enable you to choose freely the components you want in your build.
  • Incredible Storage. Up to two 3.5″ HDDs and two 2.5″ SSDs or four 2.5″ SSDs will provide you with all the storage you need to install games and store all kinds of media.
  • Minimalist Beauty. The case’s 3.5” bay and PSU cover provides a clean view of your case and keep the airflow smoothly.

MG130-G ‘s compact layout allows you to install six fans and three water cooling radiators, with the front one up to 280mm.

What Cougar Had to Say

“MG130-G sports an elegant and compact design with a tempered glass side window, which shows a clear and attractive view of your computer’s internal components. Moreover, it supports six cooling fans and three radiators for optimized cooling performance. This case is designed to allow users to contemplate their high-end system components and lighting effects they want.”

