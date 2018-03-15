Cougar Panzer EVO Full-Tower Case Now Available

Full-Tower Tempered Glass Chassis

Two weeks ago Cougar launched their Panzer-G Gaming mid-tower case. Now its full-tower counter-part, the Panzer EVO case gets released. Just like the Panzer-G, the Panzer EVO features tempered glass panels and has 3x 120mm front red LED fans in the front and one 120mm red LED fan at the back. The massive chassis measures 266 x 612 x 556 mm and can fit a variety of motherboard sizes. This includes Mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX, L-ATX, SSI-CEB, or E-ATX motherboards up to 279mm wide.

In terms of storage, there are two 3.5″ drive bays as well as four dedicated 2.5″ drive trays. The front IO curiously lacks any USB 3.1 Type-C headers. However, there are two USB 3.1 Gen1 and two USB 2.0 ports available.

In terms of component clearance, maximum graphics card length support is 390mm, and maximum CPU cooler height clearance is 170mm. Due to its size and weight, it comes with handles up top which supports up to 35kg for easier handling. There is also an integrated headphone hook in the front.

What Cooling Options are Available with the Panzer EVO?

There is room for up to eight 120mm fans inside the Panzer EVO. It even has room for two 360mm or two 280mm radiators simultaneously The front as well as the top area supports 3x 120mm or 3x 140mm fans. The rear supports 120mm and the floor has an optional 120mm or 140mm fan mounting.

Each of these have dust filters as well, with the exception of the rear fan since that is for ventilation.

How Much is the Cougar Panzer EVO Full-tower Case?

It is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £139.99.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video