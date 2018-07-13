Cougar Turret and Panzer EVO RGB Chassis Now Available

Available Now from Overclockers UK

Two of Cougar‘s latest chassis is now available for pre-order via Overclockers UK. This includes the flagship full-tower Panzer EVO RGB unveiled last month, and the new Turret compact mid-tower case.

What Features Does the Cougar Panzer EVO RGB Have?

The Panzer EVO RGB measures 266 x 612 x 556 mm and can fit a variety of motherboard sizes. This includes Mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX, L-ATX, SSI-CEB, or E-ATX motherboards up to 279mm wide. The chassis features tempered glass panels and has 3x 120mm front Vortex RGB LED fans in the front and one 120mm Vortex RGB LED fan at the back. Users can also install up to three 140mm fans at the front, or two 140mm fans at the top. In terms of radiator size, both the top and front supports 360mm, 280mm, 240mm, 140mm and 120mm radiators.

There is also plenty of room for storage inside including two 3.5″ drive bays as well as four dedicated 2.5″ drive trays. Also improving upon the original Panzer EVO’s front IO, the new Panzer EVO RGB has a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port available, along with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

What Features Does the Cougar Turret Have?

Despite the compact mid-tower size, the Turret provides plenty of room even for a 360mm radiator in front. It even has space for graphics cards up to 350mm in length. Additionally, Cougar bundles the chassis with two Vortex LED fans for ventilation. A total of six cooling fans can be installed inside.

In terms of storage, the chassis has enough space to store two 3.5″ drives or a maximum of four 2.5″ drives and comes an I/O that contains 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 and mic/audio support as standard.

How Much Are These Cougar Chassis?

The Cougar Panzer EVO RGB chassis is now available for pre-order for £194.99. Meanwhile, the more compact Turret chassis costs £66.95. The Vortex RGB LED fan that is part of the Panzer EVO RGB is also available separately for £17.99.