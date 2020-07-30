Cougar Unveils its Ultra-Slim Vantar AX Gaming Keyboard

If you’re currently in the market for a new gaming keyboard, then it’s hard to deny that you have more than a few options out there to pick from. For those of you who take a particular interest in designs created for work and play, however, the Cougar Vantar AX Gaming Keyboard certainly seems to represent some excellent features that will make practically everyone happy, but particularly those of you who dabble in coding!

Cougar Vantar AX Gaming Keyboard

Standing at just 15mm tall, one of the most notable visual factors is that this keyboard is amazingly slim. Better still though, with its scissor-switch design, typing on all of the 106 translucent (with zonal RGB lighting effect) keys should be an absolute pleasure!

“As a new generation of esports keyboards, VANTAR AX has a sophisticated aluminum appearance with a variety of RGB light effects. It’s equipped with slick scissor-switches that brings users a superior response for a great gaming user experience. VANTAR AX’s exclusive full-area translucent keycaps are combined with RGB lighting effects to bring players a distinctive visual experience that nobody has seen before.”

Specifications

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, although Cougar has officially launched the Vantar AX Gaming Keyboard, they have not confirmed the MSRP nor when it should be arriving with retailers. If you do, however, want to learn more about this pretty amazing looking keyboard, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new gaming keyboard? Do you like scissor switch designs? – Let us know in the comments!