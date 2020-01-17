Cougar VTE 500w Power Supply Review

1. Review 2. Packaging & Accessories 3. A Closer Look 4. Methodology & Testing 5. Efficiency, PFC and Voltage Regulation 6. Ripple 7. Over Power Protection and Max Wattage 8. Fan Speed 9. Final Thoughts 10. View All Pages

Cougar is something of an interesting power supply manufacturer. They’re a brand that’s reasonably well-known within the community, but perhaps not quite so much to the less-knowledgeable consumer. One thing, however, has always proven to be the case with us. They make very good power supplies and usually at very affordable prices!

Well, with the release of the Cougar VTE, they’ll be clearly looking to change that perspective!

Cougar VTE

The Cougar VTE is a bronze-rated efficiency, non-modular power supply, with this particular version we have featuring 500 watts of power output. More than enough for the average consumer! We should note, however, that 400 and 600-watt alternatives are also available from this range. So Cougar definitely has you covered with the VTE.

So, is it any good? Well, let’s take a look at some of the specifications and features.

Features

Extremely High Efficiency Up to 87% efficiency

Ultra-Stable Voltage Output 3.3V DC-DC technology

105°C Japanese Standby Capacitor

Enhanced PSU Lifespan

Compatible with the Latest PC-Technology Supports the newest specifications of ATX12V Created for usage with current and next-generation multi-core CPU platforms Ultra-Quiet 120mm Fan with Thermal Speed Control

Extremely low noise levels thanks to its ultra-quiet 120mm fan

Integrated Air Inlet Design

Optimal Aero-Dynamical Design, for a more silent operation

Massive Single 12V DC Output

Extreme Stability for Powerful Graphics Systems

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

Being a non-modular power supply, this means that the cables come pre-attached. As such, there’s no need to fiddle around trying to poke awkward cables into tight compartments.

This does, however, also come with a flip side. Specifically, you’ll need to make sure that the power supply also has all the connections you need for your system.

Fortunately, Cougar has you covered with a full list of included connections for their entire VTE range of power supplies.