Cougar VTE 500w Power Supply Review
Mike Sanders / 44 seconds ago
Cougar is something of an interesting power supply manufacturer. They’re a brand that’s reasonably well-known within the community, but perhaps not quite so much to the less-knowledgeable consumer. One thing, however, has always proven to be the case with us. They make very good power supplies and usually at very affordable prices!
Well, with the release of the Cougar VTE, they’ll be clearly looking to change that perspective!
Cougar VTE
The Cougar VTE is a bronze-rated efficiency, non-modular power supply, with this particular version we have featuring 500 watts of power output. More than enough for the average consumer! We should note, however, that 400 and 600-watt alternatives are also available from this range. So Cougar definitely has you covered with the VTE.
So, is it any good? Well, let’s take a look at some of the specifications and features.
Features
- Extremely High Efficiency
- Up to 87% efficiency
- Ultra-Stable Voltage Output
- 3.3V DC-DC technology
- 105°C Japanese Standby Capacitor
- Enhanced PSU Lifespan
- Compatible with the Latest PC-Technology
- Supports the newest specifications of ATX12V Created for usage with current and next-generation multi-core CPU platforms Ultra-Quiet 120mm Fan with Thermal Speed Control
- Extremely low noise levels thanks to its ultra-quiet 120mm fan
- Integrated Air Inlet Design
- Optimal Aero-Dynamical Design, for a more silent operation
- Massive Single 12V DC Output
- Extreme Stability for Powerful Graphics Systems
Specifications
For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!
Connections
Being a non-modular power supply, this means that the cables come pre-attached. As such, there’s no need to fiddle around trying to poke awkward cables into tight compartments.
This does, however, also come with a flip side. Specifically, you’ll need to make sure that the power supply also has all the connections you need for your system.
Fortunately, Cougar has you covered with a full list of included connections for their entire VTE range of power supplies.