Creative Announces the Outlier Air In-Ear Headphones

/ 1 hour ago
Creative Announces the Outlier Air In-Ear Headphones

AirPods Alternative from Creative

Creative has finally launched their first truly wireless in-ear headphones called the Outlier Air. Unlike other wireless headsets which has a wire connecting both left and right ear pieces, the Outlier Air are two separate left and right buds that work together.

Inside each are 6mm graphene driver diaphragms and it can last up to 10-hours on a single charge. It is actually 30 hours total, factoring in two charging cycles with its compact carrying case.

Creative Announces the Outlier Air In-Ear Headphones

According to Creative, this graphene driver is “acoustically optimized for smooth and outstanding audio quality; it is capable of driving detailed highs and rich bass without the unwanted distortions and vibrations”. Attributing this to the graphene’s properties of feather-like weight and amazing strength. The Outlier Air is also IP5X certified, so it has protection against dust.

How Does the Creative Outlier Air Connect?

Creative Announces the Outlier Air In-Ear Headphones

The Outlier Air connects via Bluetooth 5.0, offering faster and smoother performance than Bluetooth 4.2 devices. In fact, Creative uses Qualcomm‘s QCC302x series chip inside to do so. This adds extra features such as Qualcomm aptX audio and Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus as well.

When used with a mobile phone, the outlier Air is also compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant.

How Much are the Outlier Air Headphones?

The Creative Outlier Air is available now for $79.99 USD.

For more information, visit creative.com/outlierair.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!