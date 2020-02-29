Creative G3 Portable Gaming DAC AMP Review
Peter Donnell / 7 hours ago
The world of high-end audio is a complex one, with endless solutions for music lovers and movie fans. However, what about us gamers? That’s where the Creative Sound Blaster G3 comes in. Designed to be a portable gaming DAC and AMP, you can add their powerful sound processing to your own microphone and headphones/headset with ease.
It’s a USB Type C device, but it also includes a Type A adaptor, so it’ll connect directly to PC, PS4, Switch, Mac, and more. Just plug, play, and enjoy.
Creative has been a commanding voice in the world of gaming and PC audio for as long as most of us can remember. With their recent success of SXFI and the continued popularity of SoundBlaser peripherals, I’m pretty hyped to test out their new amp today.
What Creative Had to Say
“Sound Blaster G3 is our very first external USB DAC and Amp sound card that is powered by USB-C and is made to work directly with your PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac via a plug-and-play format with USB audio — all without the need for separate driver support! Debuting our latest GameVoice Mix feature for gaming audio/voice chat balance, the Sound Blaster G3 also comes with direct volume and mic control, as well as a dedicated Sound Blaster Command mobile app for on-the-fly audio customization without having to exit your game’s screen. If all you have ever known is the default audio on your consoles, try the G3. We’ll let its performance speak for itself.” – Creative