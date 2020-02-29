Creative G3 Portable Gaming DAC AMP Review

The world of high-end audio is a complex one, with endless solutions for music lovers and movie fans. However, what about us gamers? That’s where the Creative Sound Blaster G3 comes in. Designed to be a portable gaming DAC and AMP, you can add their powerful sound processing to your own microphone and headphones/headset with ease.

It’s a USB Type C device, but it also includes a Type A adaptor, so it’ll connect directly to PC, PS4, Switch, Mac, and more. Just plug, play, and enjoy.

Creative has been a commanding voice in the world of gaming and PC audio for as long as most of us can remember. With their recent success of SXFI and the continued popularity of SoundBlaser peripherals, I’m pretty hyped to test out their new amp today.

What Creative Had to Say