Creative Outlier Gold SXFI Headphones Review

I remember when wireless headphones were running on FM technology and damn, did it suck. Then you had battery life that would be a couple of hours at best, and even then, it was throw-away not rechargeable batteries you were using. Oh, how the world has changed, as the Creative Outlier Gold promise massive battery life, recharging on the go, flawless wireless technology and even manage to pack in Super X-Fi technology. I’ll admit, they’re not the first in the world to give us True Wireless in-ear headphones, but with Super X-Fi, they’re the ones I’m most excited about. I use Super X-Fi every day with my Theater headphones, my SXFI Amp and more.

Creative Outlier Gold

The hardware is decent, although we wouldn’t expect anything less. 5.6mm graphene drivers, dual built-in microphones allow either earbud to be the main driver and used for calls. Aluminium construction ensures they can be both durable and lightweight, and of course, there are zero cables here. Everything can be recharged using the included carry case charger, which uses USB type-C. Bluetooth 5.0, AAC, APTX, it’s ticking all the right boxes.

Features

Product Trailer

What Creative Had to Say

“With a battery life that surpasses even the Outlier Air, Creative Outlier Gold boasts an incredible 39 hours at 14 hours playtime per charge. It is also fitted with graphene driver diaphragm and Bluetooth® 5.0 with aptX and AAC audio for detailed, well-balanced audio reproduction. Experience a whole new level of immersion with spatialized Super X-Fi audio, activated by Software Super X-Fi®.”- Creative

