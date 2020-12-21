Creative Pebble V3 2.0 Speakers Review

Creative are the masters of desktop audio, and in recent years, they’ve even begun to dominate the mobile audio market, and console audio markets too. Their SXFI technology is endlessly winning awards and fans, their soundbars are turning up in more living rooms, and the list of success goes on. I wouldn’t expect much less from a brand that’s been doing audio for longer than I can remember. Heck, my first PC back in the 90’s had Creative audio. Even today, the speakers on my own desktop are Creative T20’s, and they’ve been on my desk, amazingly, for ten years!

Creative Pebble V3 2.0 Speakers

Of course, today, we’re focusing on the modest Creative Pebble V3 speakers. They’re a 2.0 stereo configuration, and thanks to their USB-C connectivity, they’re just plug and play ready with a Windows computer or mobile device. There’s even a USB-C to USB-A adapter included should you not have the more modern USB port. However, you can power them via any USB port and use their Bluetooth connectivity too, so you’ve certainly got a few options here.

What Creative Had to Say

“Building on the popular Pebble Series, our newest Creative Pebble V3 is now louder, bolder, and more powerful than ever! Utilizing just a single USB-C connection for both audio and power, enjoy amplified USB audio from Creative Pebble V3 with doubled audio intensity as well as improved acoustics performance! The 2.0 speakers also offer a wireless connectivity option so you can enjoy wireless streaming from mobile devices with the latest Bluetooth® 5.0. Plus, Creative Pebble V3 features Clear Dialog audio processing technique, to achieve clearer spoken dialogs in movies and shows. Retaining the same minimalistic design for any desktop, it is an ideal addition to any home, office, or even gaming setup!” – Creative

Product Trailer