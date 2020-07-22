Creative Releases the Aurvana Trio Wireless Headphones

Creative Technology today announced the launch of Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless, the latest addition to its well-received Aurvana headphone series. Featuring a new upscale neckband design powered by the same high-definition hybrid triple-driver system as the Aurvana Trio – only better, lighter, and wireless. Intricately designed for all-day comfort, excellent audio and call quality, and long-lasting battery life, Aurvana Trio Wireless makes for the perfect audio companion for both discerning audio lovers and casual listeners on the go.

Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless Headphones

With the hybrid triple-driver system, the Aurvana Trio Wireless can engulf listeners in crystal-clear audio anytime, anywhere. It comprises two precision balanced armature drivers for detailed mids and highs, and a bio-cellulose driver for powerful yet clean bass to capture every little detail and breathe new life into any music genre.

Connected via Bluetooth 5.0, through aptX Low Latency, aptX HD and AAC audio codecs, listeners can expect nothing but pristine audio that powers through the day with virtually no lag. It is therefore also an excellent companion to USB-based multi-audio codec transmitters like the recently-launched Creative BT-W3, so that users can enjoy high-quality audio even if their audio devices don’t support native Bluetooth audio properly.

To heighten the audio experience, Aurvana Trio Wireless is activated with Super X-Fi READY, a preview version of the award-winning Super X-Fi processing technology that unlocks headphone holography for local content and music files stored on their mobile phones – so that users can enjoy a new world of personalized audio using the SXFI APP, which sounds just like in real life.

To enjoy Super X-Fi on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix or Spotify, users should consider the SXFI AIR or the SXFI TRIO.

Designed for Comfort and Work-Learn-Play From Home

Aurvana Trio Wireless’ soft and lightweight silicone neckband provides portability and convenience for users who are always on the move. It is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably around the neck without weighing the shoulders down, so that users can keep them on all day. When not in use, the earbuds can simply be joined together magnetically for a neat blend-in to users’ outfits.

The Aurvana Trio Wireless is fitted with a built-in mic featuring Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology that facilitates better voice pickup during phone calls, so that users can enjoy crystal-clear audio when leading a conference call at work, or catching up with friends over video calls. It is therefore an excellent companion to Work-Learn-Play from home with.

Another highlight is the multi-point connectivity, which allows users to pair the Aurvana Trio Wireless to two devices at the same time – ideal for urban hustlers toggling between their phones and laptops.

Last but not least is its outstanding battery life – the Aurvana Trio Wireless lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, which keeps the audio pumping all day long without missing a single beat.

Where Can I Learn More?

Coming with an MSRP of $100, if you want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official Creative product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!