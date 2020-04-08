Creative STAGE Air Desktop Soundbar Review
Peter Donnell / 12 hours ago
When it comes to home cinema, I’m not a huge fan of soundbars, but I can appreciate they have a place for many, and they’re more often than not, a huge upgrade on the TV speakers. The same is likely true for your desktop PC, if you’re using PC monitor speakers, they likely suck pretty bad. So why not deploy a compact and powerful soundbar under your monitor? If you’re limited on space, it’s certainly easier than having two speakers at either side!
Creative STAGE
The Creative STAGE is fairly compact, but it’s not exactly tiny either. It clocks in at 410mm wide and 70mm tall. That gives it enough width to fit snug below most monitors, and give a wide enough stereo sound from its pair of 2.25″ drivers. Plus, it’s priced to be affordable, costing less than many sets of headsets or desktop speakers, while still offering more features than either of those solutions.
Features
USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity is very appealing. This means you can pair your laptop, phone, PC, games console and all kinds of stuff to this thing. Not only that, but it features a built-in battery, allowing you to run it wirelessly for up to 6 hours.
In-depth specifications here.
“Engineered with functionality and usability in mind, the Creative Stage Air is a compact, under-monitor soundbar for your computer. It features a sleek and minimalistic style that is designed to fit into any desktop settings. Custom-tuned to deliver impressive audio, the Stage Air also comes with a playtime of up to 6 hours for fuss-free music enjoyment!” – Creative