Creative SXFI AIR C Headset Review

Any regular reader of my reviews over the last couple of years will know that I’m a big fan of Creatives SXFI technology, it’s really proven to be the next-gen step when it comes to audio processing for movies, music and gaming! However, it still needs headphones to work. While SXFI came as a separate dongle at the start of 2019, Creative has now been building-specific headsets with the technology fully integrated. Take the tremendous Theater, of the SXFI Gold, which we recently reviewed. However, today is all about the SXFI AIR C.

SXFI AIR C

The headsets connects via a USB cable or a 3.5mm cable. That means you can connect it to Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, mobile, etc, with ease. They’re built for all kinds of media consumption too, rather than just being a “gaming” headset, there’s a wider focus on multimedia consumption, music listening, voice calls, basically, everything. Just look at the feature list below, and you get a sense that Creative are pretty proud and confident the product capabilities. However, SXFI processing only works in USB mode, as the USB cable will power the internal processor.

Features

SUPER X-FI TECHNOLOGY INSIDE | Showcased at CES 2018 and 2019, and critically-acclaimed by respected journalists from CNET and PCWorld, Super X-Fi delivers a customized, tailor-made surround sound audio experience by tuning audio specifically to your own individual ears via an app on your phone. The result is headphone audio that sounds like it is coming from multi-channel speakers placed a distance away from the listener, perfect for movies and music

USB CONNECTIVITY FOR PC, MAC, PS4, AND SWITCH| Made for those who prefer a simpler solution, simply plug it in via the included USB cable to enjoy Creative SXFI AIR C with the full glory of Super X-Fi-powered cinematic movies and games, across different media types. The convenient USB connectivity means anyone can enjoy Super X-Fi without fuss because it is that easy to get started

FOR ALL MEDIA TYPES | Once connected with your personalized Super X-Fi profile, you will be able to enjoy the full glory of Super X-Fi from all kinds of content, including streamed ones like Netflix, iTunes, YouTube, and even Spotify – hear cinematic audio with the same spatialized effect even if it's late at night (and when your loved ones or neighbours are sound asleep) without disturbing anyone

BUILT FOR COMFORT | Designed to be comfortable and suitable even for extended listening sessions, the SXFI AIR C features replaceable fabric earcups that are breathable with comfortable memory foam to match the contours of your head. It is also fully replaceable so you can switch them out through a quick-release mechanism for easy ear pad replacement

ADVANCED FEATURES| The Creative SXFI AIR C is packed with advanced features that improve convenience and design. Controls for audio playback and volume are conveniently located on the earcup. Communications are clear and easy with the detachable ClearComms microphone. Finally, the Creative SXFI AIR C boasts a fully customizable RGB ring on each cup, with users being able to choose from 16 million colours

What is SXFI?

What Creative Had to Say