Creative SXFI Gamer Headset Review

Creative has really taken audio to the next level with their SXFI range. I have yet to meet someone who has used it and gone back to what they were using before. I include myself in that too, I used the Creative Aurvana headphones with the Type-C mobile SXFI amp and still do actually. I have the Creative Theater on PC, and I have the Creative Gold on Mobile. What do they all have in common? SXFI audio holography. SXFI uses the mobile app to take a picture of your ears and face structure, then you get a profile that ensures what you hear is how YOUR ears would hear a real surround sound setup. This isn’t virtual surround, it’s audio holography and it’s a truly next-gen experience.

Creative SXFI Gamer Headset

While I love my Creative Theater Headphones, they’re really aimed at the movie lovers out there. However, I think they sound amazing so no complaints there, and I use them mostly for gaming and music. However, Creative things otherwise, and has created the SXFI Gamer, which come equipped with a more suitable gaming microphone, Battle Mode audio processing mode, a Kevlar USB-C cable and more.

Features

BATTLE MODE SOUND PROFILE | The next level in surround sound for gaming, Super X-Fi BATTLE Mode allows you to hear every single detail with stunning accuracy. Whether it’s footsteps or even the faintest sound of a gun being reloaded, you can tell exactly where they’re coming from. Offence is the best defence with SXFI GAMER—you can now take down enemies before they even realize you’re there

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Creative SXFY Gamer product page here.

Preview Trailer

What Creative Had to Say