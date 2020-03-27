Creative SXFI Wireless Theater Headphones Review

I see so much tech over the days, weeks and months, and most of it is pretty brilliant, but there are few products that pass my desk and never leave it. Most recently would be the Creative SXFI amplifier from early 2019. It goes everywhere with me and I swapped various sets of headphones into overtime to find my favourite. Creative say they’ve done the opposite, and taken some of their best headphones, and put the SXFI into those instead!

SXFI Theater

They’re called Theater, and they’re a set of high-performance wireless headphones packing some seriously cool features. SXFI technology and wireless technology, obviously. However, you also get a luxurious over-ear soft leather design, powerful 50mm drivers, massive battery life, USB Type-C charging, a detachable microphone and more.

Awards?

We’ve already given Creative our Best of CES award TWICE for their SXFI technology, and it just keeps on getting better. I wonder what they’ll have for 2021? For now, though, let’s stick with the SXFI Theater!





Perfect for Movie Lovers!