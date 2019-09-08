Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

/ 1 hour ago

Next Page »

Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

The DDR4 memory market has been a rocky road in recent years. Prices went absolutely mental soaring to record highs. Unsurprisingly, sales went way down as many PC users were priced out of the market. However, we’re in a dip now, prices are great, and ultra-fast DDR4 kits are back on the menu. We kick things off today with a look at the new Crucial Ballistix Elite Gaming Memory. Capable of 4000 MHz, it’s bound to be a prime choice for the high-end PC market.

Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz

We’ve got a 16GB kit to play with today, albeit it was shipped as two 8GB sets, but that’s hardly an issue. The Ballistix Elite features support for XMP 2.0 Profiles and is also verified for AMD Ryzen platforms too. However, Crucial does say “Optimized for the latest Intel platforms” which likely means that the fastest memory speeds are easier to hit on Intel; which isn’t uncommon.

Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

Features

  • Speeds up to 4000 MHz(MT/s)
  • Radically increase memory bandwidth
  • Menacing black heat spreader and PCB
  • Exclusive Ballistix® M.O.D. Utility and thermal sensor allow for real-time temperature monitoring
  • AMD® Ryzen Ready
  • XMP 2.0 profiles for easy setup and configuration
  • Optimized for the latest Intel® platforms
  • Limited lifetime warranty
Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

The memory looks fantastic and doesn’t change too much from previous Ballistix designs. A thick aluminium heatsink with some aggressive ridges to increase the surface area. A black PCB, black heatsink, and that’s about it. No RGB, no fuss, no mess, just plug and play.

Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and compatibility charts please visit the official product page here.

Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

What Crucial Had to Say

“Open fire before your opponents even pull the trigger. Overwhelm them with unthinkable speed. And draw on the improved responsiveness, increased frame rates, and optimized latencies of Ballistix Elite Series memory for an unreal gaming experience. Engineered for pros and overclockers to push the fastest platforms to the edge, the Elite Series fuels hardcore processors and crushes the memory bottleneck with some of the fastest speeds and bandwidths available.” – Crucial

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD or NVIDIA?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives