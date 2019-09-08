Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz DDR4 Review

The DDR4 memory market has been a rocky road in recent years. Prices went absolutely mental soaring to record highs. Unsurprisingly, sales went way down as many PC users were priced out of the market. However, we’re in a dip now, prices are great, and ultra-fast DDR4 kits are back on the menu. We kick things off today with a look at the new Crucial Ballistix Elite Gaming Memory. Capable of 4000 MHz, it’s bound to be a prime choice for the high-end PC market.

Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 MHz

We’ve got a 16GB kit to play with today, albeit it was shipped as two 8GB sets, but that’s hardly an issue. The Ballistix Elite features support for XMP 2.0 Profiles and is also verified for AMD Ryzen platforms too. However, Crucial does say “Optimized for the latest Intel platforms” which likely means that the fastest memory speeds are easier to hit on Intel; which isn’t uncommon.

Features

Speeds up to 4000 MHz(MT/s)

Radically increase memory bandwidth

Menacing black heat spreader and PCB

Exclusive Ballistix ® M.O.D. Utility and thermal sensor allow for real-time temperature monitoring

Ryzen Ready XMP 2.0 profiles for easy setup and configuration

Optimized for the latest Intel ® platforms

platforms Limited lifetime warranty

The memory looks fantastic and doesn’t change too much from previous Ballistix designs. A thick aluminium heatsink with some aggressive ridges to increase the surface area. A black PCB, black heatsink, and that’s about it. No RGB, no fuss, no mess, just plug and play.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and compatibility charts please visit the official product page here.

What Crucial Had to Say