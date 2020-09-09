Cryorig Releases the R5 Cooler & Crona 120 RGB Fan

Enthusiast thermal solutions brand CRYORIG has today announced the release of three new products, its new flagship cooler CRYORIG R5, the ARGB fan Crona, and a Spares Kit. CRYORIG is always committed to innovating in order to provide better cooling performance and great customer experience to users. The launch of R5 provides the World First Qlick-Mount mounting system with One Hand Installation to all users. The strong 3-dimensional lighting structure of Crona 120 also breaks away from the conventional square fan design to elevate the lighting elements and its performance.

Cryorig R5 Cooler & Crona 120 RGB Fan

The R5 is the second cooler in CRYORIG’s R series of flagship coolers. The R5 is the missing piece to CRYORIG’s PC cooling lineup. It is a high-end dual-fan single tower that is designed to stay within the mainboard’s CPU Keep-Out-Zone. This means that the CRYORIG R5 has Zero RAM Interference, even on Intel’s X99/X299 based platforms.

Made with performance in-mind the R5 contains multiple CRYORIG cooling innovations including: Convex-Align cooler base optimization, Qlick-Mount mounting system, 6 CRYORIG High-end copper Heatpipes, CRYORIG Dual Fan Fin Optimizations, and more. Dual XF140 800-1400 rpm PWM fans will be attached front and back for enhanced performance. The R5 will also see the debut of CRYORIG’s brand new Quick-Lock Mounting, which promises to simplify the way coolers are mounted.

R5 Heatsink Specification

Dimension ( with fan ): L97.8 mm x W140 mm x 162.8 mm

Weight ( with fan ): 892 g

Weight ( without fan ): 580 g

Heat pipes: 6 mm heatpipe x 6 units

Front Fin: T = 0.4 mm ; Gap = 2 mm

Front Fin Pcs: 48 pcs

Copper Base: C1100 Pure copper nickel plated

RAM Height Limit: Limitless

TDP: 200 W

R5 Fan Specification

Model: XF140 x 2

Dimension: L140 mm x W140 mm x H25.4 mm

Weight: 156 g

Rated Speed: 700 ~ 1300 RPM ±10 %

Noise Level: 19 ~ 23 dBA

Air Flow: 76 CFM

Air Pressure: 1.44 mmH2O

Ampere: 0.16 A

Crona 120 Fan

The Crona 120 breaks away from the conventional square fan design to elevate it’s lighting elements. By removing the square frame, Crona 120 creates a strong 3 dimensional lighting structure. Also, with the removal of the square frame, there’s nothing blocking Crona’s RGB LEDs. A perfect non obstructed 3 dimensional halo is viewable from both the front and side. The included Crona 120 Controller and Remote, supports on the fly switching between 14 speed and color adjustable lighting effects. The Crona 120 Controller supports both 12v and 5v Addressable inputs, making it compatible with almost all RGB enabled mainboards as well as a stand-alone RGB controller.

Dimension: L120 mm x W120 mm x H25.4 mm

Weight: 157.1 g

Rated Speed: 400 ~ 1700 RPM ±10 %

Noise Level: 16.5 ~ 29.7 dBA

Air Flow: 60.6 CFM

Air Pressure: 2.65 mmH2O

Ampere: 0.15 A

Price & Availability

Cryorig has confirmed that these cooling products are all available now and should be hitting retailers within the next few days. In terms of prices, however, we have yet to confirm anything firm albeit we would likely expect something in the region of £35-£50 for the new R5 CPU cooler.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these product releases, you can visit Cryorig’s official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!