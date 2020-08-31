Cryorig Teases a New ‘Next-Gen’ CPU Cooler Release

Cryorig is a manufacturer well associated with their CPU air-coolers and despite their relatively low-profile name (in terms of when compared to bigger or better-known companies), we know that a lot of people really love them as a brand. Well, if that includes you, then you might want to pay attention.

Following a post on their official Twitter account, Cryorig has teased that a brand new ‘next-generation’ CPU cooler is set to be announced in the very near future!

Cryorig Next-Generation CPU Cooler

We should note that the dark image within the teaser post doesn’t necessarily suggest much beyond the fact that this is, almost certainly, going to be an air cooler design. We have, however, noted the use of a ‘5’ within the ‘Coming 5oon’ text and, as such, one might presume that this is set to be a new release from their (very popular) H5 series of coolers.

Yes, it’s only a theory, but it’s about the only one we can think of that makes sense!

【NEWS】

The New Generation of Cooler, COMING 5OON!🕶️ pic.twitter.com/evz672rOmL — CRYORIG (@CRYORIG) August 28, 2020

What Do We Think?

If this is a new version of the H5 cooler, it has the potential to be a very interesting release. Why? Well, out of most of their lines, the H5 was generally their ‘high-performance’ release that genuinely gave other air-cooling companies (such as Noctua) a really decent run for their money.

While Cryorig has not confirmed anything beyond this teaser, rest assured that we’re going to be keeping an eye on this one!

