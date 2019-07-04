Cuphead DLC Has Been Delayed Until Next Year

Cuphead DLC Delayed

Thinking of (relatively) recent gaming releases, there are few titles that stand out as substantially as Cuphead. The utilisation of 1920’s style animation combined with some very tight controls made it one of the most popular games of 2017 and also, arguably one of the most difficult too.

With a new DLC currently in development, Studio MDHR has unfortunately revealed that despite plans to release it this year, it has now been delayed until at least early 2020.

Bon Appetit!! Here is your first-ever peek at gameplay from Cuphead's DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course!https://t.co/l4xDx33EIX



We'll be taking a page out of Chef Saltbaker's book and spending time to get this recipe just right, so expect the full meal in 2020! pic.twitter.com/kW0Ctc21oY — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) July 2, 2019

Why The Delay?

The team behind the game has said: “This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but we’re confident it’s one that will result in a higher quality experience that’s all the sweeter when it does arrive.”

Fortunately, if you wanted a little taste of what the game has to offer, a trailer has been released giving us a little insight into what they are ‘cooking’ up.

What Do We Think?

Having successfully completed Cuphead, I do rank it amongst some of my greatest gaming achievements. The game isn’t just hard, it’s outright bloody difficult bordering on masochistic! Then again, the fantastic control, style and gameplay just kept making you want to come back for more.

So, yes, I’ll probably end up getting the DLC. I’ll probably also end up swearing a lot while playing it. Overall, however, this looks simply too good to ignore!

What do you think? Have you ever played Cuphead? Did you manage to complete it? – Let us know in the comments!